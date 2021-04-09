The husband of Queen Elizabeth II of Britain, Prince Philip, has died at the age of 99. This was reported by the press service of the British royal family in Twitter…

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle,” the press office said. No cause of death has been reported. Two months later, on June 10, Prince Philip was supposed to be 100 years old.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed his condolences to Elizabeth II and the entire royal family on the passing of Prince Philip. “On behalf of the whole nation, the whole kingdom, we thank Prince Philip for his outstanding life and work,” the politician said.

On February 16, Philip was admitted to the hospital, a few days before that he complained of poor health. It was reported that the reason for hospitalization was an infectious disease not associated with infection with a new coronavirus infection. Both Philip and Elizabeth II were vaccinated against COVID-19.

On March 1, Philip was transferred to St. Bartholomew’s Hospital for examination related to chronic heart disease. Two days later, he underwent heart surgery. On March 16, the wife of the British Queen was discharged from the hospital.