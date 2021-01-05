The husband of actress Irina Lachina, Oleg Budrin, who disappeared on January 1, got in touch, but he was able to explain his disappearance. On Tuesday, January 5, reports REN TV…

The TV channel correspondent managed to get through to him, but when asked about the disappearance, Lachina’s husband hung up.

Earlier that day, it became known that law enforcement agencies began an investigation after the disappearance of Budrin.

According to the TV channel, Irina Lachina’s husband left on January 1 to spend the night with his sister. Presumably, on Friday evening, he left his house on Presnensky Val and took a taxi to his relative. Arriving at his sister’s house on Garibaldi Street, Budrin decided to return to his home to pick up the computer.

According to Lachina, she personally gave her husband a computer on the doorstep of the apartment, after which Budrin immediately left.

On January 2, it became clear that Budrin did not reach his sister, he did not pick up the phone. He answered one of the calls and said that he was in a hotel for construction workers, but did not know at what address.

Lachina told police that her husband had never left home before. Moreover, the artist has not been seen using drugs or alcohol. He was not registered at the neuropsychiatric dispensary.