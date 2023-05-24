The victim is admitted to Traumatology and, apparently, the alleged attacker, whose wife left the popular lists of the municipality of Pulianas, in Granada, for having marijuana, has turned herself in

The husband of a former PP candidate from Pulianas is being investigated for allegedly running over the partner of a local PSOE politician who is running in the municipal elections next Sunday. The event occurred this morning of May 24 at a roundabout near the town and the victim, who was riding a bicycle, is admitted to the Traumatology Hospital of Granada.

The alleged attacker, who allegedly ran over the wounded man with his car and then hit his head with a stone, would have turned himself in to the Civil Guard.

It so happened that the suspect was the husband of a woman who was on the PP lists, but resigned when a marijuana plantation was discovered in his house.