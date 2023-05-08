The local community where he lived with his family is mourning the passing of Simona Talamonti. There 44-year-old female he suddenly lost his life in his sleep. She leaves behind her husband and 5-year-old son that he will have to grow up without his mother, who flew to heaven too soon. News that shook everyone.

Ancona, in the Marches, is still reeling from the loss of the 44-year-old woman. Simona Talamonti, together with her father Roberto Talamonti, owned the family pastry shop La Mimosa in via Macerata, well known in the capital of the Marche region: every day she put her soul and love into her work, as many customers recall. 10 years ago you took over the business from the Egidi family, who manage the Vecchia Ancona pastry shop in Brecce Bianche.

According to what is learned from the first news coming from the Marche city, the 44-year-old woman he would have had a seizure in his sleep. An illness that is not given a chance, despite the timely intervention of the rescuers.

Simona was married to the husband Robert, for some time now. And she also had a 5-year-old son named Giacomo. Unfortunately, the child will have to grow up without having his mother by his side, who flew to heaven too soon.

An unexpected disappearance that of Simona, who died around 6 in the morning on Saturday 6 May 2023. Alessandra Egidi remembers her like this:

An immense pain, Simona was a very good person. Lovely woman and mother. A wonderful family. I’m really shocked. I remember when Simona’s father had started working with my father before taking over the laboratory. Truly wonderful people. We gather around the whole family expressing our deep pain on such a sad day for us too.

The entire local community where the 44-year-old woman lived and where, together with her father, she had a renowned pastry shop is clinging to her husband and son, as well as all her family members, in this moment of profound mourning.

Photo source from Pixabay

The funeral will take place on Monday 8 May 2023, at 3 pm, in the San Gaspare del Bufalo church which is located in the capital of the Marche region.