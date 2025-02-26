Hurry back. Just ten days after the president of Middle Average, Carlos Núñez, announced the launch of a new television network, the Board of Directors has rejected today by majority to participate in the project. According to sources close to the highest executive body, the president of Hurd The support of Vivendi, the editor of El País and the SER chain will not participate.

In the beginning, it was scheduled that rush had 30% of the capital and that 70% remained in the hands of Spanish shareholders. This group is led by José Miguel Contreras, contents director of the group and has the support of other shareholders, such as Global Alconaba, a firm headed by Andrés Varela, one of the founders of Globomedia, with 7% of the capital; Adolfo Utor, owner of Balearia, who has another 5.4%, and Diego Prieto, founder and president of the SSG group, a company dedicated to health transport, with another 3.1%. Sources close to these shareholders explain that “Television will go ahead with or without hurry since society is constituted and we will introduce ourselves to the contest, without ruling out the rental of a license if it were not possible to obtain it. “

With the paralysis of the television project by Purk, Oughourlian launches a new order to the government, with which the confrontation is already total. In fact, the open war in hurry has moved to Indra. And it is that the French investor, the first shareholder of the editor of the country and the SER chain with 29.5% of the capital, owns 7.24% of the technological firm, being in both cases between the Sword and the wall due to the strong confrontation with Moncloa. According to sources close to Oughourlian, The investor would now be looking for an exit in both cases before a situation that he already considers “unsustainable”, Especially after in recent weeks he has been looking for an approach to the Popular Party and, especially Alberto Núñez Feijóo, which has not sat anything well in Moncloa. The objective of the Spanish government and shareholders is to achieve the necessary support to force the media or, at least, to detach from their participation.

Segregation

Oruchourlian has renounced, however, his idea of ​​segregating the American business to avoid a greater confrontation with the board of directors, in a movement with which he intended to subtract power from the current executive president of Hurry Media, Carlos Nuñez. With this project, which was going to go initially also to the Council, but which has not finally voted, intended to boost the American business outside the group, without even ruling out a possible sale.

Hurry has announced today that revenues in 2024 have promoted 920 million euros, which represents a 3% drop compared to 947 million in 2023. “The income has been affected in the comparison with 2023, due It continues focused on financial disappointment and insists that it has reduced net debt by 10% in the last year placing the net/EBITDA debt ratio at the lowest level Since 2005. The net debt has been, specifically, in 689 million euros, compared to the 767 million in December 2023. The reduction of 78 million is mainly due to the generation of cash, according to the group.