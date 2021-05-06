City services continue to eliminate the consequences of the hurricane wind in Moscow. It is reported on Thursday, April 6, by the municipal economy complex.

“As of 17:00, 56 trees were blown down by the wind, 44 cars were damaged,” the message published on the complex’s Telegram channel says.

Earlier that day, it became known that two people were injured in Moscow due to the hurricane wind, they were taken to the hospital, they are being provided with medical assistance.

The municipal economy complex stressed that unfavorable weather conditions will persist until the evening (20:00 Moscow time), residents of the capital are advised to refrain from walking.

On the same day, wind gusts of up to 20 m / s were also reported. In this regard, on May 6, a yellow hazard level was declared in the Moscow region.