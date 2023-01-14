Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

Hatta rose to the top of the first division “temporarily” by defeating its host City 2-1, in the start of the 17th round matches, which saw the Emirates defeat the Knights of Hispania 6-0, and Al-Hamriyah against Al-Taawun 2-1, while Al-Rams beat Gulf FC 2 -1.

The “Hurricane” raised its score to 36 points in the lead “temporarily” by defeating City 2-1, and Benik Afobe opened the scoring for Hatta in the 51st minute, and the “substitute” Saif Salem added the second goal in the 94th minute, while Hamad Al-Dossary scored the goal to reduce the difference for the owners of the land in 95th minute.

The tour will continue tomorrow, “Sunday”, with the matches of Al Dhaid and Dibba Al Hisn, Masafi and Al Jazira Al Hamra, Masfout and Baynouna, Al Arabi and Fujairah.

Today’s results

Al Rams – Gulf FC 2-1

City – Hatta 1-2

Al Hamriyah – Al Taawun 2-1

Knights of Spain – Emirates 0-6