Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

Hatta Club adopted its preparatory program for the start of the new season, which witnesses the team’s return to play in the ADNOC Professional League, after being crowned first division champion last season, as the camp is scheduled to be in Serbia.

The gathering of the first team of the “Hurricane” will be on the first of next July, when medical examinations and daily exercises will begin in Hatta, provided that the travel will be on the 14th of the same month towards Serbia, where an integrated program has been prepared to conduct training in two periods, morning and evening, in addition to Play a number of friendly matches.

Hatta hopes that the preparations, led by the new Serbian coach Zelko Markov, will meet the aspirations of the coach who was chosen to take over the job given his experience in the Gulf stadiums, where he worked in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and the Sultanate of Oman and achieved good results there, especially in Bahrain and Kuwait, where he won titles. He is also a good follower of the ADNOC Professional League, in addition to being 46 years old, and he is looking to prove himself in our stadiums from the “hurricane” gate in a season that will carry many challenges after returning to the “lights”.

On the other hand, Hatta is still choosing between the options of foreign players to strengthen its ranks, but he is patient in order to choose the best technical options according to financial data as well, as the club has always been distinguished by its ability to capture talents with the best capabilities available instead of competing for player price auctions at the beginning of the transfer period. Summer, where there are many names on the management table at the present time, awaiting the most appropriate decision according to the technical needs of the team in various lines.