Murad Al-Masry (Abu Dhabi)

Hatta tied with its guest, Agmak of Uzbekistan, 1-1, in the friendly match held at Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium, as “The Hurricane” continued its preparations for the resumption of the ADNOC Professional League competitions.

Hatta previously tied with Al-Ahly of Egypt with the same score, with Italian coach Fabio Viviani focusing on intensive work during the winter period, trying to implement the “Great Escape” plan from the danger zone in the league standings, and ensuring continuation in the professional league.

The team focused on training greatly throughout most of the winter preparations, by working on the physical condition and various technical aspects, with a focus on aspects of developing the players’ individual performance in addition to teamwork, before starting to play the friendly matches that “The Hurricane” sought to be of the same quality. Benefit, against teams with a high technical level, instead of playing matches against technically weaker teams, and achieving victories that do not add more benefit.

Viviani realizes that the team's upcoming matches require this type of preparation, as they will face Shabab Al-Ahly in the league directly after the break, followed by a fateful match against Khor Fakkan, followed by matches against teams such as Al-Ain, Al-Wahda and Al-Nasr, through which the team seeks to reap the largest number available. points, before entering the next international break next March.

Hatta is counting on Cesar Monzuki, the Central African national team striker, who attracted the team during the winter break, in order to add more attacking tendency to the team, and translate high crosses, in addition to his speed in counterattacks.

#Hurricane #continues #preparations #Great #Escape