Tonight, Saturday 4 March 2023, at 21.20 on Italia 1, The Huntsman and the Ice Queen (The Huntsman: Winter’s War), a 2016 film directed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan, will be broadcast. The film is a prequel or spin-off to the 2012 film Snow White and the Huntsman, both inspired by characters from the Grimm brothers’ fairy tale Snow White. The film is also loosely based on the fairy tale The Snow Queen by Hans Christian Andersen. The main performers include Chris Hemsworth, Charlize Theron, Emily Blunt and Jessica Chastain. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Many years before the events narrated in the previous film, the wicked witch Ravenna uses her beauty and her magic to take possession of one kingdom after another as she will do, as we have seen, with Snow White’s father. Her sister Freya, meanwhile, falls in love with a young man promised to another, with whom she has a daughter. However, their union is opposed by various factors including the complete disapproval of Ravenna; the two plan to marry in secret, but while Freya awaits him at her agreed spot, her lover kills their baby. When the woman discovers what has happened, due to her great pain, a very powerful magical power awakens in her capable of controlling the ice.

Thanks to it Freya kills her beloved, after which she takes leave of her sister and settles in the northern kingdoms. Overwhelmed by pain for what has happened, Freya kidnaps the children of the neighboring kingdoms and trains them in the art of war, in order to create her own army; to them and to her subjects Freya also forbids her love, which for her has been harmful and painful. However, her two best soldiers, Eric and Sara, end up falling in love with her, and they get married in secret. However Freya finds out and separates the two, about to escape, with a sheet of ice. Through it, Eric sees Sara being killed by one of their comrades, before being defeated and banished from the kingdom. Eric will then become the Hunter who, initially hired by Ravenna to capture Snow White who managed to escape, will instead help the latter to defeat the queen.

The huntsman and the ice queen: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of The Huntsman and the Ice Queen, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Chris Hemsworth as Eric, the hunter

Charlize Theron as Ravenna, the evil queen

Emily Blunt as Freya, the Ice Queen

Jessica Chastain as Sara, the warrior

Nick Frost: Nion

Sam Claflin – King William

Rob BrydonGryff

Alexandra RoachDoreena

Colin Morgan: Duke of Blackwood

Sheridan Smith: Bromwyn

Sope Dirisu: Tull

Sam Hazeldine: Leifr

Liam Neeson: narrator

Streaming and TV

