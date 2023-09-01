Hunting, the 2023-24 season starts again with the first pre-openings. Off to Tuscany

From tomorrow, 2 September, the pre-opening days of the new hunting season will start, as envisaged by article 18, paragraph 2, of law 157/92 and activated by 18 Italian regions. The day after the killing of the bear Amarena in Abruzzo, the alert of environmental associations is increasingly high. lipufor example, denounced as follows: “Since Saturday 2 September, Italian hunters are back in action in many parts of Italy, especially on wild doves, quails and wood pigeons. While the calendars for the 2023/24 season prepared by the regions aggravate the picture and bring the European infringement procedure closer”.

As well as waiting for the general opening of the 2023-2024 hunting season, set for Sunday 17 Septemberas early as tomorrow, Saturday 2 September, hunters can slaughter some species of birdlife for “entertainment”, among other things still in the phase of the chicks’ dependence on their parents.

“Pre-openings are just another “gift” to hunters bestowed by political lobbies always looking for consensus, endangering the already precarious state of conservation of many species, which – explains Enpa – are in further suffering after a summer characterized by extreme climatic events that caused the death of millions of wild animals”.

According to animal rights activists, now the public administrators have failed in their priority obligation to protect the faunaan unavailable patrimony of the State and a constitutionally protected asset (recently amended article 9), selling it off to scrape together a few votes, even at the cost of going against Europe.

Caccia, Italy under EU investigation: now he risks condemnation. Already black jersey in Europe for poaching

