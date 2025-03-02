The Hunting Law of the Basque Country sells to childhood and kneels before the hunters

What are you outdated – and not only by age – and you have no generational relay? That society is increasingly supporting your violence? What from ecologism your falsehoods are questioned? What are the ‘accidents’ accumulate, leave cyclists and matás bad, even within your own home? What to meet your demands must be left homeless to childhood? No problem, this the Basque Government refines it.

It seems satire, but the negotiations of the hunter collective with the parties of the Basque Parliament that are promoting the proposition of the law for the reform of Law 2/2011 of Hunting, had to go there to ensure that the public powers, which must protect the rights of childhood as a superior good, abandon girls, boys and adolescents for something worse than a handful of votes.

‘The companion’

It could be the title of a bad suspense film, but ‘The hunting companion’ is the figure that have been taken from the PNV and PSE-EE sleeve to allow people of any age They can attend beaters, without the need for any type license. On the same days in which we have known the results of the BBVA Foundation survey, which shows that a devastating 80% of respondents are not acceptable sports huntingto the rulers of the Basque Country seems to be a good idea that children and adolescents spend their time in a violent activity, which promotes values ​​as edifying as the dominance over the vulnerable and animal abuse. Promote between childhood and youth ethics, care and respect for animals, that is not better; It is not going to discover that there is another way of living.

Coppa, professionals for the prevention of abuse, is a group that brings together experts and experts in violence prevention, especially against groups and people in vulnerability. The entity, concerned with this nonsense, has addressed the parliamentary groups presenting amendments to the text: “It makes no sense that the regulations for protection of childhood and adolescence contemplate situations of the most varied than minors and that, on the other hand, assistance, and even participation, of children in an activity that implies the use of weapons, violent by nature and that, as documented in many studies, endangers its physical and psychological integrity,”, They point out.

Serious risks to physical integrity

Four decades ago, when we were still at school, in Bilbao, the adolescent brother of a classmate of my class took their lives. He did it with his father’s hunting shotgun. The truth is that I do not remember the details, but the penalty, and also the secretism and silence that surrounded the circumstances of that death, perhaps avoidable. And, as Coppa reports, among children under 19, the incidence of suicide increases significantly in the late adolescence. “Most adolescents’ attempts to end their lives occur quickly and impulsively. Access to these weapons facilitates unplanned attempts and increases the probability that the damage is lethal”, Alert experts in violence prevention.

“The investigations indicate that, for this population, access to firearms is a greater risk of suicide than a depression or other mental health disorder. Thus, some authors suggest that access to firearms could be A causal factor In the death of suicidal teenagers”, They state.

That hunting involves clear risks for those people who practice it do not need to explain it here. In fact, it is the incentive of the activity itself, and many hunters admit that it is exactly that risk that ‘puts’. If you walk, you go by bike or take the air where they wear, the fault is yours. Thus, the ‘accidents’ leave dozens of injured, and even deceased every year. Of course, we do not forget the animals that, terrified and fighting for their life, are an important additional risk, especially for minors.

Risks of emotional and behavioral problems

Going out with some binoculars or a camera to look for animals is to enjoy the environment. Going out with a shotgun to hit shots is violence. This, which seems obvious, is what the hunting collective intends to blur, hiding the most explicit images of their hobby, because he knows that they lose support every time a photo is viralized. And if not, tell the emeritus. And exposure to all that violence does not come out for free, in fact, it is a recognized risk for mental health. Children and adolescents are especially vulnerable to that risk.

“Some minors exposed to violence scenes may experience anguish, sadness, symptoms of anxiety and even post -traumatic stress”, Explain from Coppa. “They are also situations, in which adult referents show approval, and even enthusiasm, given violence. This fact can increase the confusion suffered by the child and exacerbate the negative consequences, including sleeping problems, nightmares and deterioration in school performance”

Boys and girls can also acquire aggressive behaviors through the observation and imitation of referents of their surroundings. Numerous investigations have linked exposure to violence against animals in childhood and adolescence with a higher risk of aggressive and antisocial behaviors, including bullying, crime and interpersonal violence, both in adolescence and adulthood.

Will the political leaders of the Basque Country be at the height of the circumstances and reconsider? Will they listen to the Child’s Rights Committee? Will they respect the best interests of the child above any other? Will they protect childhood and adolescence, or will they give in to the demands of the lobby armed? In the next few days we will know.