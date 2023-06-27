The businessman, hunter and naturalist Nicolás Franco Pasqual del Pobil, wayward nephew of the dictator Francisco Franco, has donated a collection of some 250 stuffed animals to the National Museum of Natural Sciences, in Madrid. The institution has already exhibited one of the specimens since May 25: a majestic Marco Polo ram, with a sign warning that this subspecies “is in danger due to uncontrolled hunting.” Franco receives EL PAÍS in his Madrid chalet, after almost half a century “away from the madding political noise”, to tell the story of his achievements. The hunter, born in Salamanca 86 years ago, remembers that in 1970 he organized an expedition to Afghanistan, to the fearsome Waján corridor, bordering China and the Soviet Union. “He was riding a yak. If the yak stumbled, the fall was 100 meters. The Chinese were looking at you from one side, and the Russians from the other. We found two Marco Polo rams. Boom! With a shot one fell. Boom! Boom! Three bullets, two Marco Polo”, recalls Franco, honorary president of the International Council for Game and Wildlife Conservation (CIC), a hunters’ organization based in Budapest, Hungary.

Franco Pasqual del Pobil was the wayward of his family. He grew up in Estoril, where his father, Nicolás Franco Bahamonde, was the Spanish ambassador to Portugal. There he grew up, playing with the then Prince Juan Carlos de Borbón, the same age as him. One day in September 1974, more than a year before the death of the dictator, the nephew secretly made a date in Paris with the leader of the Spanish Communist Party, Santiago Carrillo, to assess his position in the face of a hypothetical democratic transition with Juan Carlos de Borbón as king. Franco Pasqual del Pobil recalls with a laugh his encounter with the man who was “a demon” for the regime. Sitting at a table in the Parisian restaurant Le Vert Galant, Carrillo blurted out: “Well, Nicolás, as you can see, I haven’t ordered grilled children to eat.” And Franco replied: “You’ll see that I haven’t ordered any grilled rojeras either.” In April 1975, Franco’s nephew appeared on magazine cover change 16 with a headline that caused a stir: “In favor of democracy.”

In the hunter’s house there is not a single stuffed animal, except for the rug that stretches out under his feet, made from the skin of a zebra hunted in Kenya. Thousands of books cover all the walls, from floor to ceiling. One of them is diary of a flag, an account of the war in Morocco written by Francisco Franco in 1921, when he was an infantry commander. It is dedicated by the author to his nephew: “With the love of your uncle, Paco”. It is an unusual rubric. “I think he didn’t sign as Paco anywhere else,” explains the hunter. A photo among the books shows a young Franco Pasqual from Pobil in Afghanistan, with his recently shot Marco Polo ram. And King Juan Carlos appears in another framed image, with a recently hunted ram in Kazakhstan. The dedication reads: “To Nicolás Franco, great hunter and best childhood friend.”

King Juan Carlos receives the first copy of the work ‘CIC Caprinae Atlas of the World’, flanked by Nicolás Franco Pasqual del Pobil and his wife, María Luisa, in November 2014.

Franco Pasqual del Pobil calculates that he has visited 121 countries, some 80 of them to hunt. Among the more than 250 donated specimens, three out of four are bovids, but there are also felines of a dozen species and other animal families. the biologist angel garvia, curator of the museum’s mammal collection, highlights a very rare clouded leopard from India. Franco’s catalog also includes a walrus from Alaska, a maned wolf from South America, an Australian dingo, a Siberian tiger from Manchuria, a Persian gazelle from Iran, a mouflon from Kashmir, a Nubian ibex from Sudan, a mouse deer from Gabon, a Canadian lynx, a saiga antelope from the Mongolian steppes and a Nile crocodile. The museum’s director, rafael zardoya, affirms that it is “the largest and highest quality donation” they have received in recent years. “It is one of the richest collections of rams in the world”, he maintains. Zardoya stresses that the institution has not paid a single euro and that all the pieces comply the legislation governing international trade in endangered species.

The hunter tells that in November 1999, in a dilapidated border post in the Toba Kakar mountains, between Afghanistan and Pakistan, he was going to hunt rams and he ran into the terrorist Osama Bin Laden. There were almost two years to go before the attacks with planes against the Twin Towers and the Pentagon, but Bin Laden was already one of the most wanted fugitives in the world for their involvement in attacks on US embassies in Africa. “We were in a kind of beach bar that would sell you a car battery as well as a Kalashnikov rifle or a Coca-Cola,” recalls the hunter.

The terrorist, always according to Franco’s account, arrived escorted by half a dozen SUVs with tinted windows and sat down with his companions to drink tea. The hunter recalls that he himself stood up, went towards Bin Laden and extended his hand with the phrase: “Nicolás Franco, from Spain”. The most wanted man on the planet stood up, shook his hand and invited him to sit down. Franco then praised the hospitality of the locals and the beauty of the mountains. Bin Laden replied that Spain was a sister country and spoke of Al-Andalus, the territory of the Iberian Peninsula under Muslim rule in the Middle Ages. Finally, the terrorist said goodbye with an “Allah be with you.”

The organization headed by Nicolás Franco, the CIC, promotes hunting as “a conservation tool.” The naturalist gives the example of the programs to save the markhors in Pakistan, launched by the local tribal communities. Some millionaire hunters, especially Americans, pay up to 150,000 euros to obtain one of the few permits to shoot one of these mountain goats, with spectacular antlers. This money finances conservation activities, such as anti-poacher patrols, which also create jobs. Killing to conserve is a counterintuitive idea, and repugnant to many, but the environmental organization WWF supports this type of program.

Nicolás Franco is co-author of one of the bibles on goats, the CIC Caprinae Atlas of the World, a monumental work of more than 1,000 pages published a decade ago. The prologue is by his friend King Juan Carlos I. “At the beginning of the 20th century, my grandfather King Alfonso XIII advocated the creation of nature reserves in my country, which were decisive in saving a subspecies of ibex —certainly a one of the most emblematic of the Iberian fauna— and stop the population decline of the Cantabrian chamois”, presumes the monarch in the text. “The ibex population that was saved thanks to those royal provisions was then described as a subspecies, which was given the scientific name of Capra pyrenaica victoriae, in honor, precisely, of my grandmother Queen Victoria Eugenia ”, he continues. The prologue is signed at the Palacio de la Zarzuela on February 27, 2013, almost a year after his controversial trip to Botswana to hunt elephants, after which he was expelled from the WWF honorary presidency.

Issue of Cambio 16 magazine for the week of April 7 to 13, 1975, seven months before the death of Francisco Franco. AllCollection

Franco Pasqual del Pobil was a procurator in the Francoist Courts and adviser to the Movement, but he abandoned politics after the dictator’s death. “A good friend of mine, oddly enough, was Felipe González. I asked him what I should do, whether to go here or there. And he told me: «You, with the name and position you have, winter calmly»”. Franco then concentrated on his business. He was, among a multitude of charges, the main shareholder of a casino in Villajoyosa (Alicante) and president of Banco de Huelva, controlled by the extravagant businessman José María Ruiz Mateos.

The bulk of Franco’s collection is stored in an industrial warehouse of the National Museum of Natural Sciences, in the Madrid town of Arganda del Rey. The institution’s technicians are reviewing the pieces one by one, fumigating them and preparing 30 of them to be exhibited at the museum’s headquarters, on Paseo de la Castellana in Madrid. “One of the reasons why we don’t exhibit more is that we don’t have space. To insert Marco Polo’s ram we had to remove a giant clam. The space here is used to the millimeter, we don’t have room for more”, laments Zardoya, who is asking the authorities for a solution. The Madrid museum only exhibits 0.6% of its more than 11 million pieces.

The institution has valued Franco’s collection at more than 150,000 euros, although only the price of the trips would exceed that amount. This type of hunting is prohibitively expensive, as shown by the list of “50 best historical trophies” of male ibex published by the Ministry of Agriculture. Along with Nicolás Franco and King Juan Carlos I appear names of aristocrats and wealthy businessmen, such as Ignacio Sánchez Galán, president of Iberdrola; Juan March de la Lastra, executive president of Banca March; Juan Abelló Gallo, historical owner of the medicinal opium monopoly in Spain; and Marcial Gómez Sequeira, former president of Sanitas. Franco Pasqual del Pobil belongs to the brotherhood Culminum Magister (Master of the Summits, in Latin), made up of mountain hunters and chaired by the lawyer Ignacio Ruiz Gallardón, who share office with his cousin Alberto Ruiz Gallardón, former mayor of Madrid. The motto of the confraternity is “silence, solitude, effort”.

Franco, accompanied by his wife María Luisa, announces that he has also donated his collections of bears and birds to the Museum of Nature of Cantabria, in the town of Carrejo. “There is no museum in the world that has a more complete collection of bears. There are specimens such as the spectacled bear of the Andes and the sun bear ”, he details. In a year and a half, it will be half a century since the death of the dictator Francisco Franco. The agency Europa Press gave world premiere, with a teletype launched at 4:58 a.m. on November 20, 1975: “Franco is dead. Frank is dead. Franco is dead.” The agency’s source was Nicolás Franco Pasqual del Pobil, a witness to the agony of his uncle in the hospital bed. A journalist asked him: “Already?”. And the nephew replied: “Yeah.”

