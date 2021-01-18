Klaas-Jan Huntelaar returns to FC Schalke 04 back. The rumor had been around for a long time, but there was no official confirmation from the club until recently. The Dutchman missed the last league game and graduated loudly Sport1 and table football-Information on Monday the medical check in Gelsenkirchen. A press release is to be issued on Tuesday.
Huntelaar played for the Royal Blues from 2010 to 2017. The striker and Raul formed a storm duo that many fans still dream of today. He scored a total of 126 goals in 240 competitive games for FC Schalke and provided 35 assists. After Klaus Fischer, he is the most successful Schalke Bundesliga scorer of all time with 82 goals. So far Huntelaar has played for Real Madrid, AC Milan and Ajax Amsterdam, among others.
From the transfer, those responsible hope for reinforcement to lift Schalke out of the table cellar. The club is currently in 18th place in the table. After Sead Kolasinac, Huntelaar is the second returnee to the Schalke team. The Bosnian moved from Arsenal to Gelsenkirchen earlier this year.
