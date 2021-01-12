A hunter from the American village of Grand Cane, Louisiana, found a balloon with the New Year wishes of a four-year-old girl flying over a thousand kilometers in the forest, and decided to fulfill them. This is reported by the publication People.

On December 1, 2020, Leticia Flores-Gonzalez and her four-year-old twin daughters Luna and Gianella from Liberal County, Kansas wrote letters to Santa Claus. The girls were photographed with red star-shaped balloons in which they enclosed their messages. Then they released them into the air.

On January 2, Alvin Bamburg went hunting in the forest and found the message of the Moon there. He posted the find on Facebook with the caption: “I would like to know when it was sent. It looks like it covered over a thousand kilometers. “

Users shared his post many times, and Bamburgh was able to find the Flores-Gonzalez family. He decided to find a way to fulfill the girls’ dreams. Luna asked for candy, a Spider-Man ball, a Frozen cartoon doll, a puppy and a My Little Pony toy, and Janella asked for candy, stickers, flowers, earrings and another Little Pony.

Flores-Gonzalez wrote on Facebook that she told Luna and Janelle about the incredible find and that the girls now know that an elf named Alvin found Luna’s letter after Santa dropped it.

She added that all the gifts from the list sent by Bamburgh and other people who saw his post, the family will donate to charity.

Earlier it was reported that in the French commune of Montcourt-Lizrol, a mass mailing of notes disguised as a New Year’s gift to children began, which said that the New Year’s wizard Per-Noel did not exist. According to the mother of one of the girls who received such a gift, the attacker could not destroy her daughter’s faith in the New Year’s wizard, since she still cannot read.