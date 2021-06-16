Do you know why there was a policeman in my neighborhood in the middle of a farm road recently, hiding his combi behind the tall grass? I do: a newly installed C3 board; which stands for ‘no access, in both directions, for any driver’. The correct cop calmly lets us take off our helmets, when suddenly six policemen show up to take pictures of our muddy license plates. Bit of overkill, I think. But what turned out? On the orders of the mayor and after persistent complaints from local residents about inappropriate driving, a C3 sign was placed and checks are being carried out. The 58 euros it will cost us each will be our worst, on a track day we quickly lose a lot more money.

But what bothers me immensely is that the mayor in question the local TV channel and the headlines gets. And we? Can we come and tell our story in the press? Of course not, the local reporter hero is still green behind his ears and doesn’t think so broadly. Or did not pay attention during his journalist training, where you learn to let all parties have their say. But it should be clear: we are completely against the zeitgeist. The combination of nature and petrol engines is simply not done, while a fat tractor with Euro standard zero accidentally passing by emits a lot of diesel fumes. Anyway, I don’t want to stigmatize the farmers too.

We are trying to get (especially our editor-in-chief) initiatives on the agenda to allow endurists to drive along the embankments of the highway if necessary, unfortunately without success for the time being. There is a lot of ignorance – “Enduro? Is that a bicycle?” – and then try to achieve something. But maintain, oh well, that’s possible. What was the catch of the day? Twelve enduro bikes, spread over a whole day. The following were deployed: one anonymous vehicle and two police combinations. Can anyone count? Not the mayor of Sint-Lievens-Houtem.

