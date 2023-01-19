“The Lord of the heavens”, season 8 finally arrived on Telemundo. The first chapter of this new installment of the series with Rafael Amaya exposed the resurrection of Aurelio Casillas, in addition to giving context to the plans of the DEA with the return of the protagonist. Now, everything indicates that a difficult road awaits the drug lord if he wants to meet his people again and regain control of the cartel.

“The Lord of the Skies 8” makes his return to TV. Photo: Telemundo

Where to see “The Lord of the Skies”, season 8, chapter 2 via ONLINE?

“The lord of the skies 8″ will premiere its chapter 2 this Wednesday, January 18 and you can see it LIVE through Telemundo. If you don’t have the channel on your TV, you can use the official website of the channel or its mobile application.

If you live in the United States, you can also use the Peacock streaming platform to connect with the story of Aurelio Casillas, who is once again on the verge of death after his explosive escape from the DEA facilities.

According to a recent advance, the drug lord must find a way to escape the clutches of the anti-drug agency, as they seek to imprison him to obtain information on drug trafficking in Mexico.

What time does “El señor de los cielos” show on Telemundo, according to my country?

If you live in Peru, you can watch season 8 of “El señor de los cielos” starting at 9:00 p.m. Below, we leave you more schedules, depending on your country.

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 9.00 pm

Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia: 10.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 11.00 pm

Rafael Amaya returned as Aurelio Casillas in season 8 of “El señor de los cielos”. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo

What channel is Telemundo?