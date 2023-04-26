With The hunt. Guadiana (TVE) closes, at least for the moment, the trilogy written by Agustín Martínez and which has become a success among Spanish police series, with a solvent production, an interpretation in line with the plot and sufficient means available for its narration. . But this trilogy has an added value to be appreciated: the excellent locations in which the stories take place, and in this they are similar to the entertaining French series of Murder in…, in which the regions where the police investigations take place to solve the cases play an important role, in addition to showing their beauty. Benasque and Cerler frame the action of The hunt. monterperdido, with all the power of the Aragonese Pyrenees. Valldemossa, Sa Calobra and Puerto de Andratx are basically the splendid Majorcan settings for The hunt. tramuntana. The third installment was shot in Sanlúcar de Guadiana, Ayamonte, Isla Cristina, Lepe or El Granado, enhancing the natural beauty of Huelva and that splendid Guadiana.

The protagonists of The hunt, Megan Montaner, Alain Hernández and Félix Gómez belong to the Central Operative Unit of the judicial police of the Civil Guard, in charge of solving the murders and disappearances of the three seasons. And here it is worth noting the evolution that civil society has experienced with respect to the security forces, an evolution that is reflected in the trilogy: for decades the Civil Guard, like the Armed Police, were considered the repressive forces. Now they are guarantors of human rights, except in isolated cases. It is the difference between defending the order established in a dictatorship or integrating into a democratic system, a difference that, fortunately for them, young people have never perceived.

