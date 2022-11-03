A user accesses the Tinder contact network. NurPhoto (NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Everything was dark, not even the silhouettes could be seen in that room without an iota of light. The woman and the man had been after months of conversations through the Tinder network of contacts. He had asked that the meeting take place in the most complete blackness to guarantee a “sensory contact where to increase the senses and let go”. But there was a moment when something seemed strange to her. She plugged in the flashlight of her cell phone, briefly illuminated her face and managed to see that it was not the same as the profile with which she had been chatting for the last few months. He, jealous of her face affected by a skin disease and aware that he had been discovered, became nervous and sexually assaulted her. When she was able to get out of it, the woman went to the National Police to file a complaint. She had started Operation Scales.

That first testimony came last February and the policemen sensed that he was not the only one. The researchers of the Family and Women’s Care Unit (Ufam) had before them an enigma, like so many other times. An aggressor without a name, with a false profile on networks and also without a face, except for those thousandths of a second that that woman was able to illuminate him and that were not enough to identify him. The thread to pull was very fine, but gradually it grew thicker until they found it.

Appointments at their home or in hotels

In his profile, he used photos that he found on the internet of boys “neither very handsome nor very ugly”, according to police sources, which favored the victims to believe that he was talking to someone real. “He manufactured a double life, which he maintained for months until he fully gained the trust of women,” these sources point out. It was after a long time when the proposal arrived. A date completely in the dark to heighten the senses, at their house. Sometimes, when the victims did not want the meeting to take place in their homes, he would arrange to rent a hotel room and pay the bill. It was always much higher than the actual price of the stay.

It was tremendously difficult to find the aggressor. The man, a 43-year-old Spaniard, has no known address and has been jumping from job to job all his life. On some occasions he used violence against his victims, on others, he took advantage of the moment when they went to the bathroom or were absent-minded to steal money or other valuables. After the meeting, he blocked them on all social networks so that they had no way of finding him again.

With their arrest the case did not come to an end, but it was discovered that they had only reached the tip of the iceberg. The agents put handcuffs on him the day he went to a new job in Móstoles, one of those that he was linking to get by. In his power he had two terminals with more than 400 numbers blocked. The Ufam investigators then began the laborious task of contacting all those possibly affected to find out if there were more victims.

What affects the most is what happens closest. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

The police concluded that there are at least 10 women who were sexually assaulted by this man who pretended to be someone else and who hid his face to avoid being identified and so that no one would notice the marks on his face caused by the disease. All of them told an almost identical story, with the same formulas and the same iron conditions for the meeting to take place.

Other incriminating elements came to light in the conversations, such as the fact that the condom had sometimes been removed in the middle of sexual intercourse, which is also an assault. Some of the women who appeared in those 400 contacts preferred not to report, others told the agents that they had had telephone contact, but that meeting had never taken place. After the arrest, the man is released pending trial.

subscribe here to our daily newsletter about Madrid.