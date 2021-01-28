The closure of borders due to the pandemic in the Andean countries does not prevent thousands of Venezuelans from continuing to cross clandestine roads from one country to another driven by the “hunger virus”, a challenge for governments trying to prevent the spread of the coronavirus .

There are thousands of Venezuelan migrants who each month, in search of a future, continue to cross from Colombia to Ecuador, and from Ecuador to Peru, by dozens of illegal steps that the authorities fail to control: When one is destroyed, another is opened.

“We cross trails (secret roads), we have to pass a river, walk the mountain with many risks,” says Arturo, a young migrant who was entering Ecuadorian territory from Colombia this Tuesday, after 21 days “backpacking. “.

To cross each border from his distant Venezuela, this man from the town of Valencia pays the equivalent of between 5 and 10 dollars, a not inconsiderable sum for those who have nothing.

“It is no secret that Venezuela is now very difficult. Thank God the UNHCR helped us, world organizations have given us support for shelter, food and here we are,” he says with a conformist tone imposed by reality.

Another young Venezuelan relates that on the roads they have traveled there are “crowds, a crowd,” and there are many dangers that lie in wait for them on their way to the countries of the south of the continent, mainly Peru and Chile, as well as giving their luck to the mafias to be able to cross the trails.

Venezuelan migrants load their luggage at the Tulcán bus terminal, in Ecuador. Photo: EFE

Peru puts up barriers

During the last year and a half, Ecuador has destroyed some of these crossings on its border with Colombia, through which Venezuelans and smuggling enter. But it is a drop in a glass of water.

On Tuesday, Peru launched an operation with more than 1,200 men and 50 military vehicles, including armored vehicles, to monitor some 30 illegal crossings on its border with Ecuador.

The military deployment gave rise to some situations of tension when soldiers fired warning shots into the air. That is why the Ombudsman’s Office of that country recalled “the best interests of the child, the rights to family reunification and to request asylum.”

Hunger and hostility

Like so many migrants from Venezuela, Edison Aguilar looks forced to beg to subsist during his long journey across the continent.

“We have been hungry, things have been strong. Some people help us, others treat us badly, offend us, insult us, but some help us with their hands on their hearts,” he explains in the Ecuadorian city of Tulcán.

In the surroundings, among its pastoral landscapes, the drama of Venezuelan migration flows silently next to the Carchi riverbed, the natural border between Ecuador and Colombia.

Over that limit, more than a million and a half Venezuelans have passed in the last four years, some alone, others with families. Children, youth, adults, the elderly …

Some 400,000 found refuge in Ecuador, the rest continued on their way to Peru and Chile, countries much more desirable before the pandemic to find employment and be able to support those who were left behind.

Peru deployed troops to the border with Ecuador on Tuesday, after closing the crossings to curb the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: AFP

Aguilar, born in Caracas, has spent a month backpacking with his wife to get to Guayaquil, crossing trails in the hands of “coyoteros” and avoiding “the risk that one might go down one of those rivers and arrive as it is.”

“Close” to his destination, about 660 kilometers of a long journey, Aguilar spoke with EFE while trying to get bus tickets: “So that my wife does not fall off a mule again because, although she is strong, she is pregnant “.

Without data on illegal traffic across borders, Fernando Villarroel, administrator of the Tulcán bus terminal, has become a kind of “unofficial migration department” for journalists.

“From Thursday the 14th to Monday the 18th, we had a great, great, influx of foreign passengers, 85% of Venezuelan nationality,” he says.

Despite the closure of borders, many Venezuelans are encouraged to leave their country in search of opportunities. Photo: EFE

In those four days, “more users than in the last three weeks of December” passed through the terminal, the period of greatest movement for Christmas.

“We have made a calculation that in those four days more than 6,500 people were mobilized,” he assures about the strong increase, which has since normalized to “about 300 foreigners a day who travel to Peru and Chile.”

An exhausting journey of more than 800 kilometers and from 14 to 15 hours, through the winding curves of the Andean corridor.

The fear of Covid

For the authorities, the passage of these migrants has become a health threat, since there is no control over possible infected and the virus travels with them along its route.

“Not all of them collaborate with distancing themselves or the use of a mask and we had to constantly use megaphones to separate them,” recalls Villarroel.

But in the face of Covid-19, for the Venezuelan migrant hunger, lack of work, shortage of medical services, political persecution weigh more, as in the case of Rubén Gallardo, an engineer who, despite a disability in the spine, He has been walking for a month.

Crossing trails is a chimera for him, so, he says, his travel companions “carry” him and help “drag him”.

He has not even heard of the border operation in the Huanquillas-Tumbe area, in northern Peru, but his determination is to reach that territory to meet with a relative.

And if there is not a trail, there will be another. It is more difficult to get the 5-10 dollars to cross it, and the risks are even greater.

“They rob us on the trails, they take money from us, they threaten us, but we continue the fight and we will continue to the destination we want to reach,” he concludes.

By Xavier Montalvo, EFE agency

CB