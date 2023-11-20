The movie ‘The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’, also known as ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ —directed by Francis Lawrence and written by Michael Lesslie and Michael Arndt— takes place 64 years before the events presented in the first installment of the original trilogy. This film tells the story of Coriolanus Snow, played by Tom Blyth, and his tribute Lucy Gray Baird, played by Rachel Zegler.

in the novel ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’, by Suzanne Collins, as in the film, the plot is divided into three parts: the mentor, the prize and the peace agent. In the first part, Coriolanus Snow heads to the academy in hopes of obtaining the Plinth Prize due to his outstanding grades. This recognition would give him the money necessary to pay for his university studies and would prevent his family, the Snows, from facing ruin under the eyes of the Capitol.

Explained ending of ‘The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’

One day before they start The Hunger Games, mentors and tributes gather in the arena to plan a strategy. Coryo promises Lucy that he will save her at any cost and she asks him to start by believing that she can really win. A series of explosions caused by the rebels leaves Snow trapped, but Lucy, instead of taking the opportunity to escape, returns to save him.

In the narrative of ‘The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’, during the night and after leaving the hospital, Snow infiltrates the arena and finds a way to assist Lucy. He tells her the best place to hide from the other tributes and gives her a compact that belongs to her mother, which contains rat poison. When the cannon rings that marks the beginning of the fight, a violent confrontation breaks out, but Lucy manages to hide for a while with Jessup, the other tribute from District 12.

Over the course of the night, while the tributes remain hidden, Coriolanus is called by Dr. Gaul to remove his supposed friend Sejanus Plinth (played by Josh Andrés Rivera) from the arena. Sejanus had gone undercover with the intention of recovering the body of Marcus, a tribute from District 2.

What happened to Lucy Gray?

In the story, after rescuing Sejanus, Snow is forced to kill a tribute during the rescue, thus gaining favor with the Plinths. Then, he focuses on helping Lucy survive, as Jessup, who is affected by rabies after being bitten by an animal, chases her in an uncontrolled manner. As more deaths occur in the arena, the survivors go in search of the young singer, but Lucy uses the poison to eliminate a couple of her rivals.

The colorful snakes come to the arena and attack the tributes, except Lucy Gray, since she starts singing to calm them down; However, many believe that it was her voice that did all that, but Gaul realized it and began to understand. in the novel ‘The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’, by Suzanne Collins, Coriolanus Snow, known as Coryo, faces consequences for his actions. However, the official plot does not specifically mention him being sent to District 8 to serve as a peacekeeper for 20 years due to his behavior.