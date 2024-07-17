For the Ferrari It’s time to get back on track this weekend for the Hungarian Grand Prixwhere the Maranello-based team will try to redeem itself after its last outing at Silverstone and at the same time defend itself from the return of McLaren, with the aim of strengthening its second position in the Constructors’ standings. The main aim is obviously a victory for both drivers, which has been missing since Monaco with Leclerc, with Carlos Sainz instead came 5th in England.

Adami explains the Hungaroring

But what are the main characteristics of the circuit that hosts the Hungarian GP? An analysis has provided them Richard Adamswhich is Sainz’s the track engineer: “The Hungaroring is a track characterised by many low-speed corners and few straights. – has explained – usually the aerodynamic configuration of the car is high loadeven if this involves greater resistance to advancement. It is the permanent circuit with the Lowest average lap speed of the entire championship. Excellent traction is required but also a very reactive front axle in the middle of the curve to be able to optimize the mileage. The high ambient temperatures and the short straight stretches put Cooling the cars is a tough testthe track is also challenging for drivers who face a rapid succession of “kart track” style bends in the central section. It’s difficult to overtake so it is important to focus, in addition to the race pace, also on qualifying. Finally, the weather conditions will make the weekend even more challenging, as they can be changeable at this time of year, with possible summer storms”.

The role of the track engineer

Having joined Ferrari in 2015 after previous experiences at Minardi and Toro Rosso, Adami also served as track engineer for four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, explaining what the key is to best fulfilling this role: “It is essential to take care of communication with the pilot to capture their sensations and transmit useful information to them depending on the circumstances and surrounding conditions, which are always extremely changeable – commented – I have worked with pilots with different characteristics and experience helps me to evaluate individual situations to put them in a position to perform at their best. With Bearman (which he followed in this year’s Saudi Arabian GP)for example, we had little time available and it was important to provide him with the right information to conduct qualifying and the race. During a championship, however, it is possible to work longer to develop an ever-increasing affinity between the driver and the team”.

The ‘pros and cons’

On the eve of the Hungarian appointment, the engineer from Brescia also added the aspects he loves most about his job and those he considers more complicated to manage: “I have been doing this job for years and I can’t get enough of the sensations you feel during a race weekend, especially when you do a good job – he concluded – the Championship is long and sometimes it is complicated to manage the moments of great tension that can arise. However, I am following my passion and it is a source of pride to be part of Scuderia Ferrari”.