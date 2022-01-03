96 years have passed since the two games in which Real Murcia achieved a victory and a draw against a respected club in Europe
It was in January 1926 and it was the first time that a foreign team visited La Condomina, inaugurated just two years earlier. Two games that took place on the 1st and 3rd of the first month of that year and which faced Real Murcia with Szombathelyi Halalás, the Hungarian champion. The first match was won by the granas with goals from
Already a subscriber? Log in
.
Leave a Reply