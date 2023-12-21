Orban said he would not want Hungary to have a common border with Russia

The most important thing is that Hungary does not have a common border with Russia. This was stated by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

He warned that if Europe does not begin negotiations on Ukraine, Russia will directly resolve this issue with the United States. The politician explained that Budapest is interested in ensuring that between Hungary and Russia there is always territory controlled by another state. “The big boys agree on everything else,” he said.

According to the prime minister, Hungary's attention is focused only on itself. He noted that the country does not deal with other people's territories and borders. Orban also emphasized that Hungary is not interested in an alliance with a country that is at war with someone. “Ukraine’s membership in NATO will mean that NATO countries will definitely send soldiers to Ukraine. We don’t want that,” he added.

Orban's position on Ukraine contradicts the plans of the European Union

Earlier, Orban said that Hungary did not participate in the European Union’s decision to begin negotiations with Ukraine on accession to the EU. “In the current situation, starting negotiations with Ukraine is a completely irrational decision, and Hungary does not change its position on this issue. Since the 26 other EU members insisted that such a decision should be taken, Hungary decided that they could go their own way,” he stressed.

On December 21, Orban agreed that Russia’s actions in Ukraine could be called a special military operation. At the final press conference in 2023, the politician was asked why he used the term “military operation” at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Let us be glad that there is no war yet Victor OrbanPrime Minister of Hungary

“I called it a military operation because war is when two countries declare it. War is a general mobilization. Sometimes I will call it a war, sometimes a military operation, whatever you like,” Orbán said.

In November, the Hungarian prime minister said that Budapest would not help Ukraine with military supplies. “It is very difficult to help a country that is at war without an internationally recognized military goal,” Orban said, adding that he considers the Russian-Ukrainian conflict a “Christian civil war” between kindred peoples, while acknowledging that the situation is currently front is “hopeless.”

Orban was called a pro-Hungarian politician

Associate Professor of the Faculty of International Relations and Foreign Regional Studies of the Russian State University for the Humanities Vadim Trukhachev, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, previously explained that Viktor Orban positions himself as a defender of the Hungarian state and the Hungarian nation, and therefore is not afraid to argue with anyone, including the European Union.

After all, he is not pro-Russian, and not pro-Chinese, and not pro-American, not pro-German, or anything else. He is pro-Hungarian – and people like it Vadim Trukhachevpolitical scientist

At the same time, Hungary is a very poor country and is heavily dependent on EU funds, so Orban is unlikely to escalate confrontation with Brussels, because this would be contrary to the interests of the country, Trukhachev suggested.

One of the key issues in Hungarian-Ukrainian relations is the situation with the rights of ethnic Hungarians living in Transcarpathia. The prime minister noted that Hungary is more focused on helping the Transcarpathian Hungarians than on Ukraine itself as a whole. According to Orban, during the Soviet era the Hungarian language was better protected than it is now in Ukraine.