The Hungarian Parliament's voting records on its website showed on Saturday that Parliament Speaker Laszlo Kover signed the ratification of Sweden's accession to NATO and referred the legislation to the President's Office for issuance.

Lawmakers approved Sweden's accession to NATO on February 26, removing the last obstacle to the historic step taken by the Nordic country after it continued its neutrality during the two world wars and the Cold War.

Hungary's vote ended months of delay in completing the shift in Sweden's security policy and came on the heels of a visit by Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristjersson, during which the two countries signed an arms deal.