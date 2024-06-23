Hungary national team player Barnabas Varga lost consciousness in a match with Scotland

Hungarian national team striker Barnabas Varga was seriously injured in the match of the third round of the group stage of the 2024 European Championship against the Scottish team. The broadcast was carried out on OKKO.

The meeting took place at the MHP Arena stadium in Stuttgart. The footballer lost consciousness in the 70th minute after a collision with the opposing goalkeeper Angus Gunn. Varga fell to the lawn, after which his teammates shielded him from the spectators. The football player was carried off the field on a stretcher with an oxygen mask on his face.

Varga is currently in the clinic. The striker was diagnosed with a concussion. It is noted that the athlete is still unconscious.

The meeting ended with a score of 1:0 in favor of Hungary. Forward Kevin Chobot scored a goal in the tenth minute added to the second half. Thus, after the end of the group stage, the Hungarians are in third place with three points and retain their chances for the playoffs of the tournament.