ROME. “I am shocked by the Italian reactions. This lady (Ilaria Salis) was presented here in Italy as a kind of victim, a martyr. In Hungary people were almost killed. People were almost beaten to death in the streets, and then this lady is portrayed as a martyr or the victim of an unfair trial. Nobody, no far-left group, should see Hungary as some kind of boxing ring where they come and plan to beat someone to death.” Thus the Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó attacks on Facebook the case of the Italian teacher detained in Budapest by posting a video. Minister Antonio Tajani's response was immediate: «”There is no interference from the Italian side” on the Salis case, “we were concerned about what we have to worry about, that is, the protection of the prisoner's rights, we do it for Mrs. Salis as for all Italian prisoners in the world”. Thus the minister on the sidelines of an event in the Chamber. “The EU rules regarding detention must be respected within the European Union – he added – We are guaranteeists, we said that what can be done”.