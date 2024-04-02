“No direct request from the Italian Government (or any other major media body) to the Hungarian Government will make it easier to defend Salis's case, because the Government, as in any other modern democracy, has no control over the courts.” He writes it the spokesperson of the Hungarian executive, Zoltan Kovacs, on social media. A message that further distances the hopes of getting Ilaria Salis out of the prison where she has been held since February 2023.

“We must make it clear that no one, no far-left group, should see Hungary as a sort of boxing ring where they can come and plan to beat someone to death,” underlines the spokesperson, who accompanies the message with the video of the attack on a neo-Nazi militant in which the 39-year-old Italian also participated.

Kovacs also tags some Italian newspapers, including Corriere della Sera, The Republic, Rainews And Everyday occurrence. “Since mid-February – he writes – Ilaria Salis' father, Roberto Salis, has been making the rounds in the European media saying he is 'worried' about the safety of his daughter as long as she is in Hungary”.

“Last Thursday – continues the spokesperson in his reconstruction – the Budapest Court rejected Salis' request for house arrest, stating that there was a risk that he would flee or hide. The prosecutor's office is now asking for an 11-year sentence for her. Why? Because there is a reasonable suspicion that Ilaria Salis went to Hungary with her two antifa associates with the aim of beating innocent people on the streets of Budapest. Meanwhile, the Italian media did their best to paint Salis as a martyr.”

Kovacs then recalls the statement made by the Hungarian Foreign Minister, Péter Futsal Szijjártó: “It is surprising that Italy is trying to interfere in a Hungarian judicial case.” “Underlining the premeditated nature of the act – continues the Budapest spokesperson – the Foreign Minister stated that it was not a crime committed on a whim but a well thought out and planned act. They almost killed people in Hungary, and now she is portrayed as a martyr.”

In recent days Roberto Salis – who had previously said he was disappointed by the Meloni Government – wrote a letter to the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella. The Head of State responded by calling Salis' father and expressing closeness to him and promising him – according to what Salis himself reported – “his personal interest in the case”. But now this message from Budapest makes everything more difficult.

“The trial has already been done, the verdict has already been issued, it is not clear why they are continuing with the hearings”. This is how Roberto Salis comments on the words of the Hungarian government spokesperson. “When there is a politician who attacks a private citizen of another state it is clear that something incredible is happening”.