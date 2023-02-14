Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjarto: The West is waiting for favorable military terms for talks on Ukraine

Western countries believe that Ukraine should start negotiations with Russia only when it has more favorable military conditions, said Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations Peter Szijjarto. Writes about it TASS.

The Hungarian politician met with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna. “We would like to see a ceasefire and start peace talks immediately. It seems that the position of France, like the position of all other European countries, is different from ours,” Szijjártó stressed.

He explained why Western countries are not pushing Kyiv to negotiate. “It is expected that more favorable conditions may arise for the start of negotiations in terms of the military situation for Ukraine,” he said. The head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry urged “to stop the suffering of people immediately.”

Earlier, Szijjarto announced the “hard mobilization” of the Transcarpathian Hungarians in the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU).