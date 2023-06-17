Savona – The young one humpback which gave a show off the Savona coast in April, with its incredible leaps, has been sighted and recognized beyond the Strait of Gibraltar and now researchers hope it will reach the feeding areas of the North Atlantic.

The good news comes straight from the science group of Menkab which, thanks to teamwork with international research centres, has allowed its recognition and the inclusion of the specimen in the list of North Atlantic Humpback Whale catalogue which will allow the monitoring of the young cetacean to continue over time.

The voyage of the humpback whale

«The animal managed to reach the Strait of Gibraltar and return to the Atlantic Ocean and we have the certainty of this thanks to our colleagues Sara Magalhaes and Gonçalo Abrantes of Sealife Dolphin Watching Lagos who sighted the animal off the Algarve (south coast of Portugal) and they photographed the tail to be able to photo-identify it – he explains Julia Calogero, president of Menkab, the breath of the sea – Thanks to a valuable network between researchers Biagio Violi, Elia Biasissi and Eleonora Pignata of Menkab, Rui Peres dos Santos of the university’s CCMAR and Lindsay Jones of Allied Whale at the College of the Atlantic it was possible to create this precious matching». Important in several respects.

“In recent years we have met some cetacean visitors, not usual in the Pelagos sanctuary, such as the gray whale and the killer whales, of which unfortunately we either never heard anything or went towards a marked fate – continues Giulia – instead this young specimen, found its way back to the ocean and we hope that this is also an indication of its good ability to feed. Collaboration between international bodies is always the key to this type of monitoring and the increase in recent years of researchers working in the field, spending many hours at sea, is helping to be able to map the population not only of humpback whales but of many cetaceans typical of the Mediterranean and in the oceans which are cataloged in a system open to all scientists and which allows recognitions such as this one of the humpback whale, fundamental for the research and understanding of the life of cetaceans”.

Now Menkab’s group is looking forward to more images to understand the state of health of the humpback whale, which in any case also offered a good show across the strait with several jumps out of the water. The humpback has been cataloged and entered in the North Atlantic Humpback Whale catalog under the number NA12778.

“This will allow us to receive further reports. In the meantime, we hope it will be directed towards the feeding areas of the North Atlantic – continues Calogero – working a lot at sea, recovering many images and “marking” the specimens, allows us to observe the evolution not only of a single individual but also of groups of cetaceans typical of the Ligurian Sea».

An example is the sperm whale Gandalf, sighted a few weeks ago by the Menkab team: «It’s called this because of the visible white spot on the ridge – explains the volunteer – we met it with the INFN researchers in the Genoa section. In the following days, 4 other individuals of the same species were sighted, which have yet to be recognized and photos identified». Recognizing sperm whales thanks to photo-identification is part of the #catodon project that the Menkab Association has been carrying out for some time, but this year the possibility of collecting even more data has been added, thanks to CLIC (Cetacean Listening and Investigation for Conservation), the new project carried out by researchers of the INFN section Genoa and the Physics Department and by the biologist of Menkab, realized thanks to the support of the Pelagos Initiative. The project focuses on the possibility of studying most of the cetaceans of the Pelagos Sanctuary thanks to the use of specific acoustic instrumentation, which allows the study and analysis of the vocalizations emitted by sperm whales, spinner dolphins, pilot whales and other toothed whales of the Ligurian Sea Sanctuary .

The project sees the collaboration and involvement, among others, ofBergeggi Island Marine Protected Area and the KM3Net project. “The CLIC project aims to create a link between the sightings and acoustic measurements conducted in the Ligurian Sea and the sound data collected by the KM3NeT submarine telescope, located off Toulon in France – explains Matteo Sanguineti, researcher of the Physics Department and responsible of the project – This collaboration will be very useful to estimate the presence and movements of animals in the Pelagos Sanctuary. Furthermore, thanks to the continuity of monitoring in the Ligurian Sea and to the KM3NeT acoustic detectors on French territory, it will be possible to analyze an unprecedented amount of data”. One of the main objectives of the project is to create a complete catalog of the noise emissions of the cetaceans present within the Pelagos Sanctuary, which will be a point of reference for researchers from all over the world who wish to carry out comparative studies.