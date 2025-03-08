The humorist Charlie Pee denounces labor abuse and sexual abuse of her former chief quim Morales

The humorist Charlie Pee has denounced, in a testimony provided To digital criticthat the one who was his boss in Catalonia Ràdio, the journalist Quim Morales, mistreated her work and touched the thigh during a Christmas party of the year 2021.

The Rubiales case leads sexual harassment and sexist behaviors of bosses to employees

It is the second public complaint of a humorist against Morales, who also admitted a few weeks ago his “bad behavior” regarding screenwriter Ana Polo after she revealed that she was thrown on her and tried to kiss her without her consent when she was a fellow of her RAC-1 program.

In the case of Pee, the denounced abuses occurred more recently, in 2021, when the comic began working on the program L’Eastal hourthat Morales directed in Catalunya Ràdio.

Pee was the only woman in the team and, a few years later, she told part of what happened in the resistance, without mentioning the name of Morales, who, however, called her to recriminate her that she would have explained, according to the humorist’s version.

At the beginning of the season, Pee realized that screenwriter Joel Díaz was paid more for doing the same job. He was transferred to Morales, and, according to his version, his then boss promised to solve salary discrimination “at some point”, although, finally, it was not so.

After three months in Antena, a Christmas dinner was held that ended at a Barcelona disco. While Morales and Pee were sitting in a stool, the comedian has denounced that her boss put “the hand in the thigh without hiding.”

“I turned to the moment and said that I was leaving,” said the humorist, who has assured that he had to refuse the successive “insistent” propositions of Morales to take her home by car that morning. The next day, according to Pee’s version, he had a deleted message sent by Morales, but he in the writing said he reminds nothing of that night.

After a few months, Díaz reduced his salary in the radio program because he started working on television. When Morales explained it, Pee indicates that he thought it would be time to end the gender wage gap that suffered in the program, but it was not so, but, according to the humorist, her boss distributed what Diaz stopped charging in equal parts among the entire team, “he included.”

In addition, when Diaz returned to the radio after leaving his television program, Pee says that the man recovered his previous salary and her salary again. When she complained about the salary reduction, Pee states that Morales replied: “It is what there is.” After this answer, Pee left the program.