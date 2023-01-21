Brendan Fraser is in fashion and his triumph in the Critics Choice Awards 2023 is proof of it. With one of the speeches most applauded by the public at the event, the actor is getting ready for the international premiere of “The Whale”, a film that has been giving him recognition in recent months. While this is happening, the star of “The Mummy” revived his character Rick O’Connell to the taste of his fans.

On Friday, January 20, the interpreter appeared at a rerun session at the Prince Charles Cinema in London. To the surprise of the attendees, Brendan Fraser arrived at the venue and dedicated a thank you message to those present.

Brendan Fraser surprised fans based on “The Mummy”

“I started watching movies across the street from this theater. I saw ‘Star Wars’ in 1977 and it changed my life, it made me want to make movies. I’m proud to be here tonight because The Mummy, which was made in the UK, was shot in Shepperton, although we also shot in Morocco. The second too. They should be proud of that. Thanks for being here. We had no idea that the tape would become what it is today. Thanks again for that,” he shared.

The video, shared by The prince Charles cinema YouTube channel, shows the star of “The mummy” talking about how they made the popular movie. He revealed how he and the rest of the cast didn’t know what genre it was when they filmed it in 1999.

Brendan Fraser, the revenant. Photo: Agency

As part of the interaction he had with his fans, Fraser asked if any of the attendees would be seeing “The Mummy” for the first time. To her surprise, a woman raised her hand and said that she was happy that she was at the show.

Brendan Fraser continues to promote “The Whale”, a Darren Aronofsky film that could give him his first Oscar nomination in 2023.