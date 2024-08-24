Lerdo, Durango.– President Andrés Manuel López Obrador thanked his adversaries for the peaceful transformation taking place in Mexico and said that even with the “mentions” he accepts the humiliation that comes with fighting for ideals.

“This is a peaceful transformation, thanks to all of you we have seen each other as adversaries and not as enemies, and I have to thank my adversaries for this,” he said.

“It hasn’t gone beyond insults and curses, but my mother Manuelita has been in heaven for some time now.” Accompanied by Claudia Sheinbaum, President-elect, the PRI Governors Esteban Villegas, from Durango, and Manolo Jiménez, from Coahuila, and before hundreds of residents of La Laguna who gathered at the delivery of the pumping plant for the Healthy Water Project for La Laguna, López Obrador spoke of the cost of fighting for principles.

“And when one has convictions, principles, ideals, one knows that fighting for a just cause implies having to pay certain humiliation, and that is why we have endured, because it was worth it to begin this transformation,” he said.

Sheinbaum confirmed, as she did during her previous visit in June, when she was in the Lerdo municipality with López Obrador, that she would continue with the Healthy Water for La Laguna project, in order to guarantee arsenic-free water for the inhabitants of nine municipalities in the Comarca, Coahuila and Durango.