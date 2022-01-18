We understand man, and consequently his function and role in society, only if we get to his deep root, only if we at least get an idea of ​​what his origins, his education, his environment in which he grew up. It is the past that explains what we have become. Alberto Michelotti, who passed away at 91, before becoming one of the most important Italian referees, was a son of NN, born in the poor Parma of the Oltretorrente, where you could still breathe the air of the barricades against the fascists and the socialist spirit warmed the heart of the people.