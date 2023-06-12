Apart from the vague memories that the acclaimed series may have rescued breaking badProbably many of us have happily forgotten what we learned in chemistry class in our student days.

Let’s do a brief review: chemistry focuses on the components with which our physical world is built, such as atoms, and the changes that occur in them. Atoms consist of a nucleus of protons and neutrons surrounded by a cloud of electrons.

Now for something we may not have been taught in high school: Handled properly, the humble neutron, found at the nucleus of all atoms except hydrogen, can provide key information in many areas, including the climate crisis, energy, health or quantum computing.

One of the ways to achieve this is provided by spallation, a rather spectacular process in which high-energy particles destabilize the nucleus of an atom, which in turn releases some of the neutrons it contains. These released neutrons can be used like X-rays to characterize the internal structure of materials.

Aerial view of the facilities of the European Spallation Neutron Source in 2021. Perry Nordeng

The European Spallation Source(ESS for its acronym in English, European Spallation Source) under construction in Lund, Sweden, will become operational in 2027. When it reaches full specifications, its unprecedented flux and spectral range will make it the most powerful and versatile source of neutrons for scientific purposes in the world.

In the words of the head of innovation and industry of the EES, Jimmy Binderup Andersen, the objective of this installation is “to create neutrons, a beam of neutrons, to use it for scientific purposes”. When the EES is operational, European scientists and the rest of the world will be able to use its fifteen different beam lines to carry out basic scientific research initiatives.

they are not x-rays

As Andersen explains, a neutron beam “is not the same as X-rays, but it is complementary and both are based on certain physical laws.” Like X-rays, neutrons can be used to study materials and biological systems. However, they interact with materials in a different way than high-energy X-ray photons and therefore provide different kinds of information about their targets.

Thus, neutron beams can provide information about the internal dynamics of lithium-ion batteries, reveal previously unfathomable details about ancient artifacts, or shed light on the mechanisms of bacterial resistance to antibiotics. They can also be used for the study of fundamental physics. Rather, one might ask, what can’t they do?

Neutron bombardments

Under the project Brightn ESS-2, of which Andersen coordinates a part, a series of technologies have been developed for the SSE that have been made available to the European industry and that will benefit society as a whole. For example, some of the power systems developed for the ESS bundle lines could be applied to renewable energy technologies such as wind turbines.

Recently, a European semiconductor manufacturer contacted the ESS to inquire about the radiation fields that the neutron source can generate. The world we live in is subjected to a constant bombardment of neutrons generated when high-energy particles from outer space, such as cosmic rays from the Sun, impact Earth’s atmosphere. Over time, this exposure can damage electrical components.

The ESS can simulate this neutron bombardment, but on a much larger time scale, allowing durability testing of critical electrical components, such as those used in airplanes, wind turbines, and space vehicles.

The European Spallation Source has joined forces with other research institutes and companies to identify possible future uses of a facility like this and thus address these types of specific industry needs.

ESS 2.0

Although the ESS is still under construction, the scientific community is already studying how to improve it. When it launches, it will have a moderator, but the EU-funded projectHighNESSis developing a second moderator system. These systems will slow down the neutrons generated during the spallation process to adapt their energy level to the needs of scientific instruments.

“The energy of the neutrons is tremendously important in a neutron generation facility, since it depends on whether one or another physical process can be carried out”, explained Valentina Santoro, coordinator of the HighNESS project.

Although the first moderator will offer a high level of brightness, that is, a very concentrated beam of neutrons, the source being developed by the HighNESS project will provide a high intensity, or in other words, a large number of neutrons.

The two moderators will allow scientists to study different aspects of the dynamics and structure of materials such as polymers, biomolecules, liquid metals and batteries.

a fundamental mystery

The second moderator will also allow you to explore fundamental physics and try to see for the first time a neutron become an antineutron. “This is very interesting because it involves looking at a phenomenon whereby matter turns into antimatter,” said Santoro, a particle physicist at the ESS. And he adds: “Observing this phenomenon will allow us to unravel one of the biggest unsolved mysteries: why is there more matter than antimatter in the universe?”

As Santoro explained, this experiment can only be carried out in the ESS, since a huge number of neutrons is required and this facility will produce the most in the world. “A single neutron converted to an antineutron is enough to discover the process by which matter is converted to antimatter,” Santoro said.

The research described in this article has been supported by EU funds. Article originally published in Horizonthe European Union Magazine for Research and Innovation.

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, Twitter and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.