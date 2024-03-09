On the occasion of Women's Day, Humble Bundle launched the Humble Heroines bundle a collection of games with protagonist women which can be purchased at a truly bargain price.

Games included

Protagonists to the rescue

There are eight items, seven games and a coupon. If you want, you can purchase just five items for €9.21. By paying €13.78, you take all the games home.

Eastward (maximum price range only)

Lisa: Definitive Edition (maximum price range only)

Wanted Dead (maximum price range only)

Metal: Hellsinger

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Scars Above

Chorus

60% off coupon for A Plague Tale: Requiem

As always all games are redeemable on Steam and as always, part of the proceeds will go to charity, in this case to support the Girls Who Code and Girls Make Games Scholarship Fund associations, which work to introduce girls into the world of video game development.

Humble Heroines bundle page.