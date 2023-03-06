His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, accompanied by his children and grandchildren, visited the headquarters of the “Bridges of Good” campaign in Abu Dhabi.
His Highness, the President of the State, supervised the operations of preparing relief aid for the earthquake-affected people in Syria and Turkey, which was carried out by volunteers and employees of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority.
