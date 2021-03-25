In its assessment of the year 2020, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) considers that five armed conflicts are still shaking Colombia and that their consequences worsened during the pandemic. The ICRC is concerned about the continuation of forced disappearances, displacement, the increase in the number of victims of explosive devices and attacks against medical missions.

The Covid-19 pandemic brought neither peace nor tranquility for many Colombians. On the contrary, the pandemic aggravated the humanitarian situation of the population in various areas of the country, according to the latest report by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). The international organization identifies at least five armed conflicts in Colombia: the one that opposes the Colombian State with the dissidents of the former FARC, with the National Liberation Army (ELN) and with the Popular Liberation Army (EPL). There is also the conflict between the ELN and the EPL for control of various territories and the fifth is the one represented by the paramilitary group of the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AGC).

“The pandemic caused communities living in areas affected by violence to be plunged into even greater fear than they already lived, and not only because of the presence of a virus that has affected thousands of families, but also because of what it means to see themselves unprotected amid armed conflicts that seem to worsen as the months go by “the ICRC writes in its report ‘Humanitarian challenges 2021‘.

Lorenzo Caraffi, head of the ICRC Delegation in Colombia, specifies that the conflicts did not affect the entire Colombian territory in a uniform way, but rather that the violence worsened in certain areas of the country. The territories most affected by the violence are the departments of Nariño, Cauca, Valle del Cauca, Chocó (all located on the Colombian Pacific), Antioquia, Norte de Santander and Arauca.

Lorenzo Caraffi indicates how the pandemic aggravated the humanitarian situation for the civilian population of these territories. “On the one hand, the Covid-19 pandemic was sometimes the occasion for armed groups to establish or reinforce territorial and population control. On the other hand, it aggravated the humanitarian consequences because, as no one could move during the pandemic, the The victims were not able to go to state structures or humanitarian organizations to request assistance, and the same state structures and humanitarian organizations were unable to assist them and offer their assistance. “

Several indicators concern the humanitarian organization, which has been present in Colombia for 52 years. In the first place, 389 people were victims of explosive devices such as antipersonnel mines, explosive remnants of war and devices with controlled detonation.

“Unfortunately, the figures we collected for explosive ordnance casualties in 2020 are the highest in the last 4 years,” says Caraffi. An increase that “is explained by the dispute over territorial control that the different armed actors are having.”

Increase in violence against medical personnel

Another worrying figure was the 49% increase in attacks against medical personnel, medical facilities and vehicles. These 325 attacks are the worst figure recorded by the ICRC in the last 24 years. “A figure that is most likely underestimated with respect to the acts that really happened,” says Lorenzo Caraffi. “It is a paradox. When we need medical personnel most, medical personnel are attacked. And what worries us is also that 50% of these attacks came from patients, family members and community members. So we call on the Colombians and also the armed actors so that they respect the medical personnel, “he says.

One person missing every three days

Enforced disappearance is a historical practice in Colombia that did not end with the signing of the peace agreement between the government and the FARC guerrillas in 2016. Proof of this is that, in 2020, the ICRC documented 114 cases of this crime. This is equivalent to “one (disappearance) every three days,” the report states.

The International Committee points out that forced disappearance is a war strategy that “all loved actors continue to use to frighten the civilian population, in order to maintain control of the territory or for not treating the corpses with dignity.” The search for the missing persons was even more difficult with the pandemic and movement restrictions.

Despite the organization’s concern about the deterioration of these indicators, Lorenzo Caraffi highlights a long-term evolution: “I am fortunate to have worked in Colombia twice already, so I can personally compare the situation today with that of situation in the early 2000s. I can say that it is not comparable. Fortunately, we are not in the situation of the early 2000s. ” At the beginning of the century, Colombia suffered its most violent period in history, according to the figures of the Victims Unit.

Although the reality today is different, Caraffi warns that there are reasons to worry. “We do see that in recent years there has been an increase in the humanitarian consequences of conflicts in certain areas of the country. And that worries us. But thanks to the bilateral, confidential dialogue and the trust we have with all the armed actors, we can share with them these concerns so that there may be a reduction in humanitarian consequences, “said the head of the Delegation.

In 2020, the ICRC’s work allowed 22 people who were in the hands of armed groups to regain their freedom. In more than 50 years of the ICRC’s presence in Colombia, the organization helped liberate 1,805 people.