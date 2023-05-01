The humanitarian role of the Emirates.. a seed of goodness and giving
The humanitarian role of the United Arab Emirates has not stopped, which has always diversified between peace efforts to end conflicts and provide support and aid to countries in need around the world. The meanings of the UAE’s orientation towards peace and its attempts to establish it in all parts of the world are not hidden. The most recent of these attempts is the agreements signed between the UAE and the State of Israel, the foremost of which is achieving peace between the Israeli and Palestinian peoples.
There is no doubt that the fruits of these agreements will be in the interest of the Palestinian people and the Middle East region, which has suffered from stagnation in the peace process. Therefore, it can be said that the current peace project of the UAE is a very important project for this region, which has suffered from the scourge of wars, conflicts, terrorism and extremism.
The Emirates realized that something must be done in this regard, and the peace agreements were an achievement of this position. And as a continuation of the peace project that the UAE seeks to achieve, comes its endeavor to achieve another project that is no less important, which is interfaith dialogue and spreading a culture of tolerance among the peoples and countries of the region.
In order to achieve this goal, the state established in 2014 the “Council of Muslim Elders” to be an Islamic nucleus that aims to promote peace in Muslim societies, and to bring together the best scholars, experts, and notables of the Islamic nation who are characterized by wisdom, justice, independence, and moderation, with the aim of contributing to the promotion of peace in Muslim societies, and ending unrest. And the wars that have prevailed in many societies of the Islamic nation in recent decades. The UAE has also sought to establish a culture of openness to the other and establish dialogue between East and West. It has worked to organize human fraternity conferences and meetings for dialogue of religions and civilizations, and to build bridges of cooperation between human beings of different races to curb the diseases of the modern era represented in terrorism, violence, extremism and extremism. The humanitarian role of the UAE did not stop at anyone, but rather it continues tirelessly and tirelessly, and continues in all parts of the globe. Extending a helping hand and striving for peace have become constants in the UAE’s policy, as it firmly believes in the need to help and support others, whoever they are and wherever they are.
For this reason, we find that the UAE’s hand of assistance extended to many regions of the world, and it spared no effort in this path but followed it and provided the necessary humanitarian assistance. The humanitarian role of the UAE is a continuation of the seed of giving and benevolence planted by the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul.
Therefore, it is not surprising that the country has achieved the highest standards in terms of charitable work, and has cultivated goodness and giving in more than 70 countries around the world. This aid takes first and foremost consideration of the humanitarian aspect, in order to alleviate the suffering of the beneficiaries. This is evident in all the aid granted by the state since its establishment until today.
Therefore, we, as Arabs and Muslims, have the right to be proud of the UAE’s pioneering role in seeking to build peace, peace, and a culture of tolerance, human brotherhood, and human solidarity throughout the world.
Kuwaiti writer
#humanitarian #role #Emirates. #seed #goodness #giving
