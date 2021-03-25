Humanitarian and charitable projects and initiatives provided the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum with support to the poor and needy around the world, according to Dr. Manal Tarim, Executive Director and Member of the Board of Trustees of the Noor Dubai Foundation, who confirmed that the efforts of the late paved the way for the Foundation to implement its programs in Treating patients in poor countries.

Taryam told “Emirates Today” that the late was keen to make several contributions in support of humanitarian and charitable work, at the national and global levels, as he established in 1997 the Al Maktoum Charitable Organization, which extended a helping hand to 69 countries with its various programs in the humanitarian field.

She mentioned that the forgiven paid great attention to educational and health projects, and established schools for all levels in Africa, and was keen to have a major role in providing graduate and university studies programs, as he provided a lot of support to a number of universities and colleges, especially medical colleges on the African continent. . “The forgiven was keen to provide digital medical libraries in a large number of universities and medical schools, to enable and support students to receive continuous and permanent education, to enable them to study everything that is new,” she added. Tarim confirmed that the late was keen to support charitable and humanitarian institutions through the Al Maktoum Charitable Authority, as he provided support to the Noor Dubai Foundation in 2013 by providing charitable schools, which were established by the authority in a number of countries, to be transferred to field hospitals to conduct eye operations. And treatment of vision, by doctors and teams of the Noor Dubai Foundation, and students and teachers in these schools have been enabled to work as volunteers in these hospitals.

She added that thanks to the support and assistance of the late, health services, medicines and examinations were delivered to the largest number of beneficiaries in the poor regions of Africa, as these schools had a strong infrastructure that enabled them to serve the needy and provide them with the necessary support. Taryam pointed out that the late Sheikh had previously founded the Emirates Medical Association, and strengthened its role in educating doctors and health workers with all that is new in the field of medical research and studies, as he had a major role in supporting and establishing the first Arab Center for Genetic Studies, on the eastern level. Middle whole.

Regarding medical humanitarian work, Tarim mentioned that the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid founded the Cerebral Palsy Hospital and the Heart Hospital in Palestine, where he used to choose rare specialties that were not available to these peoples, and he also established the Center for Continuing Medical Education, with the aim of improving the level of delivery Medical services, and the development of medical staff working in various specialties. She pointed out that Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid allocated prizes to outstanding people in this field, as the Sheikh Hamdan Award for Academic Excellence, the Sheikh Hamdan Medical Award, and the Sheikh Hamdan Education Award, through which he honored the distinguished in both fields, so the forgiven was a model in preserving the permanence of distinguished services.





