In a statement on the occasion of International Humanitarian Day, Gresley expressed his solidarity with the United Nations employees who have been detained by the Houthi group for nearly two years.

The United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen said, “These incidents are a strong testament to the challenges and risks faced by humanitarian actors in Yemen.”

Renew the commitment of relief agencies towards the people in Yemen, their lives, their dignity, their protection, and their steadfastness in the humanitarian crisis.

Emphasize that the safety and security of relief workers should never be endangered.

Strongly condemns any violence against the population and calls on all parties to ensure their protection.

He considered the unrestricted movement of aid workers, especially female aid workers, to be crucial to effective and principled humanitarian action.

He stressed that the restrictions imposed on movement that impede the access of humanitarian actors to people in need is unacceptable.

Yemeni media had previously quoted private sources as saying that the perpetrator of the shooting incident that claimed the life of the director of the World Food Office in Taiz, Muayad Hamidi, is one of the most prominent wanted terrorist elements in Aden, who was embraced by the authority of the Brotherhood’s Islah Party in Taiz after he fled from the interim capital.