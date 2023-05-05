Madrid. With the advancement of technology and the advent of artificial intelligence (AI), many people are beginning to wonder what professions will continue to be relevant in the future. However, despite the fact that automation and robotics have begun to replace some jobs, there are certain professions that will remain essential thanks to their humanist component.

According to María Díaz de la Cebosa, president of the International Studies Foundation (ISF), “professions that involve creativity, critical thinking, empathy and communication will continue to be highly valued and in demand in the future. These are professions that, by their nature, cannot be automated and that are based on interaction and teamwork”.

Professions such as psychology, education, journalism, sociology and the arts are some of those that, according to Díaz de la Cebosa, will have a crucial role in the future. In addition, they may also benefit from the use of artificial intelligence, which will help improve decision-making and optimize certain processes.

In the case of psychology, artificial intelligence will improve the quality of the analysis of large amounts of data and will help find guidelines that help professionals make more accurate diagnoses and improve treatments.

Also in journalism it will play a crucial role in improving research and information gathering.

However, according to a recent report by the World Economic Forum, 83 million jobs will be automated globally by 2027 and professions such as tellers, secretaries, banking and postal jobs will disappear and 69 million new technology jobs will be created, resulting in a net loss of 14 million jobs, representing 2 percent of the current global force.

That is why from the ISF they consider that artificial intelligence will bring a restructuring of the labor market and that governments and companies must be prepared to support this technological transition, implementing educational programs for the jobs of the future.