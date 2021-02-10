The human voice Pedro Almodóvar’s short film that adapts Jean Cocteau’s monologue with Tilda Swinton, has made the first cut on its way to the Oscars. The Hollywood Academy just announced its shorlists, his first screening of nine Oscars categories, so that voters will have more reduced the lists from which the nominations that will be announced on March 15 will come. In another strong category, that of international film, of 93 countries that sent feature films, the institution has already reduced the contenders to 15. And there they are The weeping woman (Guatemala), I’m not here anymore (Mexico) and The mole agent (Chile), which also makes a double because it has also passed the cut in documentary feature film. The Spanish representative is left out The infinite trench, by Aitor Arregi, Jon Garaño and Jose Mari Goenaga, and the Colombian The oblivion that we will be by Fernando Trueba and with Javier Cámara as the main character.

Although Almodóvar announced that he would not compete in the Goya awards for best fiction short because he considered that it is a section for creators who are starting in the cinema, he has done so at the Oscars. He entered the final selection of this category two years ago Motherby Rodrigo Sorogoyen. Curiously, this statuette resists Spain: seven times it has reached the final five and has never won it. Now Almodóvar is among the 10 shortlisted and we will have to wait until March 15 to find out if he will become the eighth Spanish filmmaker competing for this award.

Juan Daniel García Treviño (Ulises), in the New York journey of ‘I’m not here anymore’. In the video, trailer of the film.

As for the 15 chosen for best international film, there will be three in Spanish: The weeping woman (Guatemala), by Jayro Bustamante, who moves halfway between social drama and terror and with which he closes the trilogy of insult; I’m not here anymore (México), by Fernando Frías, a drug trafficking and teenage drama in Monterrey that moves to the rhythm of the cumbia lowered, and that can be seen on Netflix, and the Chilean The type agent, by Maite Alberdi, a documentary with a Spanish co-production that focuses on an 80-year-old detective who enters a nursing home to investigate. In that section, some of the favorites have passed the cut: Another round (Denmark), by Thomas Vinterberg, which swept the last European film awards; Between us (France), by Filippo Meneghetti; or the romanian Collective, by Alexander Nanau, who has also entered the 15 shortlisted for the documentary. In that category they are also supported by a good festival and critical journey Charlatan (Czech Republic), by Agnieszka Holland; Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia Herzegovina), by Jasmila Zbanic; Night of the kings (Ivory Coast), by Philippe Lacôte; the Taiwanese To Sun, Chung Mong-Hong, and the Norwegian Hope, by Maria Sødahl.

Jayro Bustamante, in 2019 on the set of ‘La llorona’. In the video, trailer of the film.

Along with long documentary, international film and short fiction, the rest of the categories that have received this preselection have been short documentary, visual effects, animation short, makeup and hairdressing, best soundtrack and best song. The 93rd Academy Awards Gala It will be held on April 25 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.