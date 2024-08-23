Kabanov: Terrorists should be kept in separate zones and in the harshest conditions

A repeat of the situation in colony No. 19 in Surovikino in the Volgograd region can be avoided by changing the approach to punishing terrorists and extremists. This was stated to Lenta.ru by Kirill Kabanov, a member of the Presidential Council for Human Rights (HRC), Chairman of the National Anti-Corruption Committee.

Those convicted under such articles should serve their sentences in the harshest conditions, approximately like “lifers”. According to the human rights activist, separate zones should be created for such prisoners, in which they will have minimal opportunity to interact with each other and the outside world.

Kabanov also called for reducing the flow of migrants from Central Asia and conducting an audit of those who have already received Russian citizenship. The member of the Human Rights Council believes that Russia needs to strengthen measures to counter any manifestations of radicalism. These global steps will help prevent such situations from recurring, he concluded.

The attack on the staff of Correctional Colony No. 19 in the city of Surovikino took place on Friday, August 23. Presumably, three natives of Uzbekistan participated in the hostage taking. All of them were not convicted under terrorist articles and, probably, became acquainted with the ideas of radicalism already in the correctional facility. According to preliminary data, the attackers declared their affiliation with the “Islamic State” (The organization is recognized as terrorist and banned in Russia).