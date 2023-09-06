HRC member Kabanov spoke about the threat of illegal mosques to the stability of Russia

Illegal mosques and prayer houses, acting under the guise of cultural centers for Muslims, are a direct threat to the multinational peace and stability of Russia. This was stated by a member of the Human Rights Council (HRC) under the President of Russia Kirill Kabanov in Telegram.

According to him, the authorities “make an unforgivable mistake” by not stopping the work of illegally organized mosques. “That is why migrants and diasporas are becoming confident that they have the exclusive right not only to violate the current laws of the Russian Federation (they are not for them), but systematically and with impunity not to comply with them,” Kabanov wrote.

The HRC member emphasized that the opinion of local residents is not taken into account during the construction of such objects, despite the fact that, according to the law, public hearings must be held during the construction of any religious object.

Kabanov also added that extremism, Russophobia and radicalism are spreading in illegal mosques. “And all the talk about poor and unfortunate believers who have nowhere to perform religious rites is just an attempt by the authorities to hide their inaction or impotence,” he said.

According to the member of the Human Rights Council, the demonstrative non-observance of Russian laws by migrants and the subsequent violation of the rights of the country’s indigenous inhabitants “generates justified public dissatisfaction, including with the authorities.” In addition, he called the appearance of illegal mosques one of the main signs of the formation ethnic enclaves.

Related materials:

Kabanov recalled that in the former Central Asian republics of the Soviet Union, illegal prayer houses are being actively closed as part of the struggle of local authorities against extremism, terrorism and religious radicalism. In conclusion, he stated that the HRC would prepare an appeal to the responsible authorities to organize inspections of such facilities in Russia.

Earlier, in Dzerzhinsky near Moscow, police officers broke into a Muslim cultural center during prayer, in which, according to local residents, a prayer house was organized. In turn, the Muslim community of the urban district of Kotelniki appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing the security forces of disrespect for the worshipers.

The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, also reacted to the situation, calling the police raid on prayer houses in Kotelniki a provocation and noting that such actions “are more like a bandit raid and deserve at least an official reprimand.”