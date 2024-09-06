The head of the Human Rights Council Fadeev called for tightening the rules for migrants’ stay in Russia

The rules for migrants’ stay in Russia need to be tightened. Such actions were called for by the head of the Human Rights Council (HRC) under the President, Valery Fadeyev, whose words are quoted RIA Novosti.

“The rules of existence in this open country must be quite strict,” he believes.

According to the head of the Human Rights Council, Russia cannot cope with the flow of migrants who are coming from the former Soviet republics. As a result, various problems arise on a permanent basis.

On the eve, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said that migrants who come to Russia for seasonal work should be prohibited from bringing their families with them. “Of course, we won’t be able to overcome individual trends, but what can be done: if a person comes to us for seasonal work, why the hell is he dragging his family along?” the politician said.