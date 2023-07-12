The United Nations Human Rights Council adopted, in an urgent discussion session that the group of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation had called for and continued yesterday and today, Wednesday, a resolution by the majority of the member states of the Council, condemning any advocacy and manifestation of religious hatred, including the recent and deliberate acts of desecration of the Holy Qur’an as well as It took place in Sweden, and emphasized the need to hold those responsible for those acts to account in line with states’ obligations arising from international human rights.

Twenty-eight member states voted in favor of the draft resolution, submitted by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and approved by the Council, while 12 rejected it and 7 abstained from voting.

The resolution also condemned any advocacy of religious hatred that constitutes incitement to discrimination, hostility or violence, whether this is related to the use of print, audiovisual, electronic or any other means.

The resolution called on states to adopt national laws, policies and law enforcement frameworks that address, prevent and prosecute acts and advocacy of religious hatred that constitute incitement to discrimination, hostility or violence, and to take immediate steps to ensure accountability.

The resolution affirmed that deliberately and publicly burning the Holy Qur’an or any other holy book with the intent to incite discrimination, hostility or violence is a clear provocative act and a manifestation of religious hatred.

He expressed his strong condemnation of the repeated acts of burning the Holy Qur’an in public places in some European countries and others, and called on the UN Commissioner for Human Rights to speak out against advocating religious hatred, including acts of desecration of holy books that could constitute incitement to discrimination, hostility or violence. and formulating recommendations on addressing this phenomenon.