The Dubai Government Human Resources Department has approved Sunday, January 1, 2023, as an official holiday for Dubai government departments on the occasion of New Year’s Day, provided that official working hours will resume on Monday, January 2, 2023.

The circular issued by the department excluded bodies, departments, and institutions that have employees working in shifts, or whose jobs are related to serving the public or managing public service facilities. public regularly and steadily during the day off.

The Human Resources Department of the Government of Dubai extended its best wishes and blessings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and to his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and to their brothers, Their Highnesses, members of the Federal Supreme Council. The rulers of the Emirates, and to the people of the UAE, and to the residents of its good land, and to the peoples of all countries of the world, praying to God Almighty that the new year be a year of goodness, blessings, health and wellness for everyone.