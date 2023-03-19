The Human Resources Department organized a closed session during its participation in a remote forum attended by human resource managers from government agencies and others, in which a group of experts and specialists in this regard are trying to discuss the future of remote work.

Session recommendations:

Accelerate the pace of digitizing solutions and adopting new modern technologies such as Metaphysics, as the technical infrastructure plays a major role in innovation in work, ensuring business continuity, facilitating the application of remote work, and activating communication





The importance of focusing on results, achievements and performance instead of focusing on traditional methods of working on the actual attendance of employees

The importance of adopting an integrated system of legislation, human resources laws and policies in line with changes in the labor market, its systems and technology

The need to develop indicators to measure the impact of implementing the remote work system and translate the results correctly

Benefit from the talents available in the labor market by overcoming the barrier of time and space by activating remote work

Focusing on employee mental health and adopting communication initiatives to enhance this aspect to ensure employee happiness, which is reflected positively on performance and productivity

Empowering employees by honing future skills and capabilities

Adopt and implement new and innovative business models that are able to keep pace with future changes