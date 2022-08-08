The Federal Authority for Governmental Human Resources held the seventh virtual session of the Human Resources Club during the year 2022, under the title “Enhancing the employee’s experience,” attended by nearly 300 members of the club’s affiliates from inside and outside the country.

The Vice President of Talent at Work, Todd Brody, stressed the importance of enhancing the professional and personal experience of employees and involving them more in the work environment, which will reflect positively on their levels of happiness and productivity, and thus increase the productivity of institutions and enhance levels of customer satisfaction, noting that global institutions have become more aware of the importance of Enhance employee experiences.

Brody stressed the need to involve employees in making crucial and strategic decisions for the institution, which will give them confidence and create a feeling that they are an integral part of the fabric of this institution and that their opinions are important and their experiences are appreciated by the institution’s leadership and interest, which will enhance their levels of institutional loyalty and raise their productivity significantly.

It is noteworthy that the Human Resources Club, launched by the authority in 2010, is an important intellectual and knowledge window that brings together thousands of people interested and specialists in human resources issues.